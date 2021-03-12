Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards dumped a full water bottle on his new coach because he was confused about an NBA tradition

Anthony Edwards explained that he drenched Chris Finch well after the celebrations had died down because he "didn't know it was a tradition." AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Minnesota Timberwolves drenched Chris Finch with water after his first win as head coach.

Anthony Edwards hilariously dumped a full water bottle on Finch after the celebration died down.

The rookie later admitted that he "didn't know it was a tradition to celebrate the coach's first win."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

As is a tradition in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves drenched newly-minted head coach Chris Finch with a water bottle shower immediately after his first win with the franchise.

But no one bothered to fill the rookie in.

Anthony Edwards goes up for a shot against Brandon Ingram. AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Anthony Edwards - the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and one of the top first-year players in the league this season - was utterly confused when his Timberwolves teammates doused Finch with water. The shower came after Minnesota's victory over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in The Big Easy Thursday night.

Edwards eventually caught on to what was transpiring around him and sprung to action - but his contribution to the celebratory shower came comically late.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound dunking machine dropped his phone and catapulted out of his chair to join the locker room party. As his teammates walked back to their seats and Finch wiped the water off of his face, Edwards unscrewed his water bottle and dumped its entire contents onto his coach's back while jumping up and down.

After Finch made a brief postgame speech and the team hit the showers, Edwards spoke to the media about celebrating his new coach and his team's first victory in nearly a month.

"It was great - we threw a little water on him," Edwards said. "He was freezing cold, so he got out of there fast."

"I didn't know it was a tradition to celebrate the coach's first win," he added. "But now I do."

Read the original article on Insider