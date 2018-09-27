Timberwolves reportedly wanted who from Sixers for Jimmy Butler?

Well, it all makes sense now.

Just a few hours following The Athletic's Sam Amick report that the Sixers were "completely out" on Jimmy Butler after preliminary discussions, another nugget sprinkled out into the internet.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, appearing Thursday on The Bill Simmons Podcast, via Bleacher Report, said:

One of the things that I've heard from a handful of sources is that-with the Sixers for example-the initial offer that they made, the counter-offer was like, 'We need Ben Simmons in a deal.'"

K, bye.

We've written plenty on why Butler isn't the right star for the Sixers. Just today, my teammate Paul Hudrick had this to write about Butler:

Butler is a very good, two-way basketball player that would make Elton Brand's team better immediately. … But his fit just isn't perfect. He's never been an elite three-point shooter, most of his points are scored in isolation and this is the second time he couldn't play nice with other stars. The Sixers need to surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with shooters, Brett Brown's offense relies on pace and space, and it doesn't seem ideal to bring Butler into a situation where he'd be playing second or third fiddle.

You can read more of Hudrick's analysis here (please do, he's pretty tuned in on this kind of stuff).

