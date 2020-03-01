Timberwolves reach buyout with/waive Allen Crabbe

Allen Crabbe, who was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of the Jeff Teague deal, has reached a buyout with the Timberwolves and has been waived, the team announced.

This was expected, and the timing means Crabbe can sign with another team and be playoff eligible. If there are any suitors.

Crabbe played in nine of 18 possible games for the Timberwolves since the trade, averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds a game when he did get in. He has been away from the team for a few games for personal reasons.

Crabbe has been away from the team for personal reasons for several games. Seems like it was always heading this way. https://t.co/uajanH3YNK — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 29, 2020





For Minnesota, this move might get them under the luxury tax line (depending on how much money Crabbe gave up in the buyout).

Crabbe had roughly $4.6M remaining on his $18.5M contract. Before the buyout, Minnesota was $894K above the luxury tax. The prorated minimum on a new contract after he clears waivers would be $516K. https://t.co/V9q9SVA75n — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 29, 2020





