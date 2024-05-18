Timberwolves podcast: Chris Hine and Michael Rand get you ready for Game 7

On a special bonus edition of Daily Delivery, Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine reports from Denver and checks in with host Michael Rand to set the stage for Sunday's huge Game 7 between the Wolves and Nuggets.

A series that has already seen three blowouts — including a 115-70 Wolves rout in Game 6 at Target Center — is undeniably hard to predict. But Hine and Rand will examine some of the keys to the game as well as what adjustments both teams might try to make.

The game comes 20 years to the day after the Wolves defeated the Kings in the only other Game 7 in franchise history. Will Anthony Edwards be ready for his Kevin Garnett moment?

