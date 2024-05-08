Timberwolves partnered watch parties: Here’s where to watch Games 3 and 4

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 06: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to battle in the NBA Playoffs, several places are throwing watch parties to cheer on the Wolves.

Nearly a dozen bars in downtown Minneapolis have partnered with the Timberwolves to host watch parties for Game 3 and Game 4 as the Wolves take on the Denver Nuggets. The bars will feature playoff drink specials and give away free merch, such as sunglasses, koozies, and hats.

The Wolves-partner watch parties include:

Tom’s Watch Bar at 609 Hennepin Ave.

Kieran’s Irish Pub at 85 N 6th St.

Lyon’s Pub at 16 South 6th St.

The Loop at 606 N Washington Ave. #100

8th Street Grill at 800 S Marquette Ave. Unit 107

The Local at 931 Nicollet Mall

Sneaky Pete’s at 14 N 5th St.

The Loon Cafe at 500 N 1st Ave.

Gluek’s Restaurant & Bar at 16 N 6th St.

The Corner Bar at 1501 Washington Ave. S

The Timberwolves play against the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at Target Center.