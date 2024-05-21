Timberwolves take over downtown Minneapolis lot for Western Conference finals fan events

The Timberwolves are taking over downtown Minneapolis again.

This time, the team has rented out a parking lot kitty-corner to Target Center for a series of parties ahead of the Wolves' two home games against the Dallas Mavericks. Wednesday's Game 1 marks the first time in two decades the Timberwolves have made it to the Western Conference finals.

In 2004, the Lakers won the series but lost the championship to the Detroit Pistons.

The Wolves put up a mural on the building next to Gluek's to provide a backdrop for a watch party set for Friday. The facade features Anthony Edwards, who recently and inadvertently gave the Minnesota travel industry a new catchphrase, flanked by Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and five other players.

Dave Holcombe, one of the restaurant's operators, recalls that the Lynx did something similar for Maya Moore when Minneapolis hosted the WNBA all-star game in 2018.

"It was up for like two days, but I assume they're going to leave this up until we're over," Holcombe said.

Staff writer Jeff Day contributed to this story.