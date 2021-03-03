The Timberwolves are now the worst franchise in major American pro sports

After the Timberwolves lost to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the team reached the top of a list no one wants to be on: They are the worst franchise in American pro sports.

The intrigue: That's according to a Reddit user who tracks regular season winning percentages of major sports franchises — an odd outlet to be counting wins — which says the Wolves now have a .39307 all-time winning percentage.

The ranking drops them just below the Tampa Bay Bucs for major sports teams.

State of play: The Bucs, of course, upped their winning percentage after their 2020-2021 Super Bowl run.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are 7-28 so far this season.

Wolves fans won't be surprised by this news. The team has made the playoffs just once since 2004.

