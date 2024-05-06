Timberwolves not worried about team’s history — or lack thereof

There is a narrative that will continue to be told as the Timberwolves’ playoff run continues.

It centers on the team’s lack of playoff success over the franchise’s 35-year history. And that’s undeniable. This is the second time in team history the Timberwolves reached the second round of the playoffs. That same 2003-04 season also marks Minnesota’s lone conference finals appearance.

The Wolves once lost in the first round of the playoffs in seven-consecutive seasons, have never won an NBA title, and experienced a 14-year playoff drought. So, you can see why many may find it newsworthy now that Minnesota is, you know, good.

It’s been a question that’s popped up a few times over the last week. But it’s not something the Timberwolves are overly interested in diving into.

“I think we’re just locked in on what we’re doing,” Wolves veteran guard Mike Conley said.

“Yeah, that was 20 years ago,” Wolves guard Anthony Edwards immediately followed with. “I probably wasn’t even born then.”

The question was reiterated, with these playoffs being a chance for this team, one with which so many have been unfamiliar for years — the Wolves haven’t exactly been a common sight on national television over the past two decades — to introduce itself.

“I don’t think it’s even about that. We’re just coming out to play. It’s not introducing us to nobody. We know who we are,” Edwards said. “We don’t care about what people say or what people think about us. We’re a collective group, we trust each other, it’s all love between us, and we’re well coached. So we’ve got each other’s backs, and as long as we do that, it don’t matter what anybody else think.”

That’s the mentality with which the Wolves are marching forward.

A potential knock on this team as it progresses in the playoffs will likely be its lack of experience in such unchartered waters. But Minnesota holds a firm belief in the team it’s become, and the strengths it possesses and has demonstrated throughout the season.

It certainly won’t let history be any type of deterrent or mental hurdle for which it has to clear.

“You know honestly I couldn’t tell you (about the history), because I wasn’t here for those first 26 years, and I don’t care what happened beforehand,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said during the Phoenix series. “But the reality is that we have a bunch of guys who love playing together, play the right way, they’re young, they let me coach them hard, and it’s been fun, you know. That’s been the foundation of being able to grow this little by little. Long way to go for us, but yeah, we don’t really care what happened before, because it doesn’t relate to any of us.”