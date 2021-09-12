Timberwolves not willing to include stars in trade for Ben Simmons

As training camp rapidly approaches for the Philadelphia 76ers, the focus around the team remains the Ben Simmons situation.

The team obviously wants to remain patient and get the best deal that they can get for one of the league’s brightest stars, but they would also rather have him off the team to avoid any awkwardness. The Sixers will want to be sure that everybody is on the same page going forward.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a team that has checked in on Simmons throughout this process, but they have been hesitant to give up any of their stars. They want to build a team focused on Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. All the while, they want to add Simmons as well.

Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Minnesota is still hesitant on that front:

As of right now, the Timberwolves do not have a trade package that offers Morey the win-now assets a team in championship mode wants. They are not going to put Karl-Anthony Towns into any type of multi-team deal to try to get the wheels moving and Anthony Edwards remains untouchable as well. Even if the Wolves did include D’Angelo Russell in an offer — and they have talked all summer about building a team with Towns, Edwards and Russell around Simmons — it would not appear to be the magic bullet move that Morey needs to part ways with one of the best defensive players in the league … yet.

This does not make much sense on the Minnesota side of things as there is an old adage that says you must give up talent in order to acquire talent. If the Timberwolves truly want Simmons, they will have to give up at least one of those guys–probably Russell–to make that move happen.

Unless they can get a third team involved, president Daryl Morey will not settle for anything Minnesota offers for him.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Philadelphia 76ers NBA 2K22 ratings rundown

Related