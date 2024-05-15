Timberwolves’ Micah Nori to interview for Lakers’ head coaching job

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves front office head Tim Connelly said before the start of the Western Conference Playoffs that Micah Nori would make a great head coach some day.

That day may come sooner rather than later. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the L.A. Lakers have been granted permission to interview Nori for their head coaching opening. The Lakers fired Darvin Ham after their first round exit from the playoffs.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers have secured permission to interview several assistants for head coaching job, including New Orleans’ James Borrego, Denver’s David Adelman, Boston’s Sam Cassell and Minnesota’s Micah Nori, among others. https://t.co/4m4lIC98Pe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 15, 2024

Nori has been the lead assistant for Chris Finch and been an integral part of the team’s best regular season record in 20 years. Nori took over on the sideline for Finch after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the sweep of the Phoenix Suns.

Affectionately called the "Ted Lasso of the NBA" for his creative interviews, Nori recently sat down for a 1-on-1 with FOX 9’s Amy Hockert. Nori currently is busy trying to keep the Timberwolves’ season alive. They face elimination Thursday night after a 112-97 Game 5 loss in Denver Tuesday night to trail in the series 3-2. The Timberwolves need to win two games to move onto the Western Conference Finals.