Timberwolves-Mavericks in Western Conference Finals: Game times, schedule released

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks for the first two games of the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday night.

For the first time in 20 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference Finals, thanks to a 98-90 win against the Nuggets. The Wolves now have a quick turnaround for their first game in the finals at Target Center on Wednesday.

Late Sunday night, the NBA announced the schedule and game times, with all games set to be broadcast on TNT and truTV. Here’s what the schedule looks like:

Game 1 on Wednesday, May 22: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Game 2 on Friday, May 24: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Game 3 on Sunday, May 26: Timberwolves at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Game 4 on Tuesday, May 28: Timberwolves at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Game 5 on Thursday, May 30: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Game 6 on Saturday, June 1: Timberwolves at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Game 7 on Monday, June 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Tickets for Games 1, 2, and 5 go on sale Monday starting at noon. You can buy tickets on the Timberwolves website.