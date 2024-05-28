Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 4 watch party hosted at Mall of America

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 26: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America is hosting a watch party on Tuesday as the Timberwolves face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a must-win Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks lead the series 3-0, with the Timberwolves facing elimination. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

For those not attending the game, fans can catch the action on the big screen at the Huntington Bank Rotunda. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. ahead of tipoff and is hosted by KFAN’s Maxx Fuller and Parker Fox.

The watch party will feature a live DJ, giveaways, festive decor and more. To learn more, visit MOA’s website here.

FOX 9 pregame and postgame coverage

FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live. (FOX 9)

You can also join FOX 9 for live coverage ahead of Game 4 for the FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live special at 3 p.m. on FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above. And again at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9.

After the game, FOX 9 will have you covered with postgame press conferences streaming on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.