How the Timberwolves are lifting up Minnesota; Twins' frustration boils over

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Twins, who were hammered again Monday. They've lost seven straight and have been outscored 45-12 in that span — all of it coming immediately after they had won 17 of their previous 20 games. Jhoan Duran is frustrated. Rocco Baldelli is frustrated. A players-only meeting was held. What's going on here?

11:00: Star Tribune writer, editor and unabashed Wolves fan Jeff Day joins Rand to shine a light on the joy this fan base is experiencing right now. Sunday's Game 7 comeback is giving way to a new level of belief heading into the Western Conference finals.

42:00: Boston vs. Indiana starts tonight, and Boston vs. PWHL Minnesota continues tonight.

