Timberwolves ink coach Chris Finch to four-year extension

Minnesota locked up its head coach for the foreseeable future on Monday, inking Chris Finch to a four-year extension.

The Timberwolves announced the agreement as a “multi-year” deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi revealed the exact length. Finch is signed with the Wolves through the 2027-28 campaign.

“I’d like to thank Glen, Becky, and the entire organization for their continued support and commitment to me and the team,” Finch said in a statement. “I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to establish a great culture here with the Timberwolves, and I look forward to continuing to lead this organization and make our fans proud.”

Finch — who took over the team in the middle of the 2020-21 campaign — is fresh off guiding Minnesota to its first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years. In three full seasons with Finch at the helm, the Wolves have yet to miss the playoffs.

In his tenure, he has overseen the development of Anthony Edwards from rookie to superstardom. He has succeeded with multiple different roster constructions, most recently maneuvering Minnesota’s “big ball” approach — which required tact to thrive on both ends of the floor — to a 56-win campaign.

Over the final 46 games of the 2021-22 campaign, the Wolves sported the NBA’s top offensive rating under Finch. This season, they touted what many felt was a historically good defense. The coach has shown himself to be adaptable to the personnel around him.

Finch has also proven to be a leader who will be up front and honest with every player, from Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns on down, which creates a roster-wide respect for the bench boss.

Finch and his staff — a tight-knit group that’s largely remained the same since Finch’s first offseason on the job — coached the Western Conference all-star team last season and finished third in NBA Coach of the Year voting. At this point, he’s as much a part of the team’s long-term core as Edwards.

The coach ruptured his patellar tendon in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs after colliding with guard Mike Conley on the sidelines, which forced him to a second-row seat for the remainder of the postseason. He’s fully expected to again be stalking the sidelines at the start of next season.

“Chris is a wonderful coach, and an even better person,” Wolves basketball boss Tim Connelly said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he is being rewarded with a well-earned extension. Under his guidance the team has improved every year, he’s the perfect leader for our organization.”