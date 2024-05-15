Timberwolves guard Mike Conley out for Game 5 against Denver with sore right Achilles

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) works toward the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday, left, and guard Jamal Murray (27) defend during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

DENVER (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley sat out Game 5 against Denver on Tuesday night with a sore right Achilles.

Conley suffered the injury on the Timberwolves' final offensive possession of Game 4, when he missed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining of a 115-107 loss. The second-round series is tied at two games apiece.

Conley is averaging 11.3 points and seven assists over 31.8 minutes in Minnesota’s playoff run this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepped into Conley's starting spot. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before the game that Jordan McLaughlin and Monte Morris also would see more time.

___

