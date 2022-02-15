Timberwolves gameday: LaMelo Ball leads .500 Hornets to Target Center

TIMBERWOLVES GAME DAY

vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. at Target Center

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back home games – the Wolves host Toronto Wednesday – before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves just completed a 2-2 road trip in which they allowed opponents to shoot 51.8%, 28th in the league in that stretch, and average 125 points per game. Minnesota has forced at least 10 turnovers in 53 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The Wolves have lost four straight to Charlotte – their last win was in 2019 – including a 133-115 loss on Nov. 26 in Charlotte that ended a five-game Wolves winning streak. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 37-point performance in Sunday's victory in Indiana, has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His five threes in the third quarter marked the third time he has hit five or more in a quarter. D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 23 points vs. Indiana in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns has led the team in rebounding 26 times.

Hornets update: After winning seven of eight from Jan. 5 through Jan. 21, the Hornets have gone 3-9 since. Charlotte has lost seven of its last eight games, the lone win coming at Detroit. That has dropped the Hornets to 29-29 and into ninth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night's games. This will be the fourth game between two of the top three picks in the 2020 draft in Edwards (first overall) and Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball (third). Ball has averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds in the first three games, Edwards 17.0, 2.7 and 5.3. Edwards is currently 20th in the league in scoring (22.4 average), Ball 24th (20.1). Charlotte F Miles Bridges is averaging 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. G Terry Rozier 18.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.