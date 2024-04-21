Timberwolves fans pack Target Center for Game 1 of NBA playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Target Center came alive on Saturday afternoon, as hyped Timberwolves fans used their team’s home court advantage to intimidate the Phoenix Suns.

"The crowd needs to be into it, so the team is into it," fan Karen Steele explained.

This season, Anthony Edwards and company won 56 games, in the team’s best year since Kevin Garnett made it to the Western Conference Finals in the 2003-2004 season.

"We were K.G. for MVP, now we got A.E. for MVP," Steele said.

This year, the postseason path for the Wolves will not be easy. As the third seed in the Western Conference, Minnesota needed to beat the Phoenix Suns, which they did 120-95 on Saturday.

The Suns beat Minnesota three out of three times during the regular season.

"[The] Suns are probably our worst matchup," fan Jake Klassen said before the game. "But at the same time, I think Anthony Edwards is going to take the next step."

Fans are hopeful that this year could be the year the team hangs its first championship banner. The Timberwolves have yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals.

"In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best," fan Jeff Johnson finished.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday night at the Target Center.