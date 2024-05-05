Timberwolves out-execute Nuggets late to take Game 1

One story heading into the West semifinals series between two of the top teams in the NBA centered on clutch time.

For the last two years, Denver has been elite in late-game situations with the contest on the line. And, since Christmas, Minnesota has been one of the worst. Opponents out-scored the Wolves by 27 points per 100 possessions of clutch time after Christmas.

Surely, if Minnesota was in a close bout with the Nuggets, it wouldn’t turn out in the Wolves’ favor.

The opposite turned out to be true. Minnesota out-executed Denver over the closing minutes Saturday in Game 1 to secure a 106-99 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 is Monday in Denver.

Christian Braun buried a corner triple to tie the game at 84-84 with more than six minutes to play Saturday, and it instantly became a contest of who could close best.

The Wolves scored on eight of their next nine possessions.

Certainly lady luck was on their side, as the next possession ended with Naz Reid banking in a 3-point shot as the shot clock expired. But Reid then turned in a putback slam on the next possession and drove baseline for an and-one the possession after that.

Anthony Edwards — who finished with 43 points, seven rebounds and three assists — hit a number of tough jumpers down the stretch and Rudy Gobert baited Nikola Jokic into a lob and then tipped it away to cause a turnover.

Minnesota opened up an 18-4 advantage to start the contest, a continuance of its dominance over Phoenix from the series prior. Denver reminded everyone why its the defending champ, though. The Nuggets immediately responded with a 21-5 run to close the quarter with a lead.

The first half was largely a slugfest. It was 44-40 Denver at the break. Timberwolves outside of Edwards accounted for just 15 points off offense over the first two quarters. Denver didn’t shoot well, either. Jamal Murray didn’t make a shot in the first half.

But the two offenses found their grooves in the third. Karl-Anthony Towns scored nine of Minnesota’s first 12 points to start the half. Mike Conley started splashing triples.

