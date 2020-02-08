Timberwolves, Evan Turner reportedly discussing buyout

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

From the “a picture is worth a thousand words” file, if you want to understand just how much Minnesota overhauled its roster at the deadline, look at this photo from the introductory press conference.

Evan Turner is not in that photo because he sees the writing on the wall. Turner was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of a massive four-team deal that brought the Hawks Clint Capela, and now he and the Timberwolves are talking buyout, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.


Turner makes $18.6 million this year in the final year of his “summer of ’16” contract Portland offered him, Minnesota likely would welcome the financial savings.


Boston, one of Turner’s former teams, reportedly has some interest in a reunion. A number of playoff-bound teams should have interest in a solid veteran wing who can eat up minutes down the stretch of the season, allowing their starters/stars to get some rest. Turner will get picked up, but don’t expect much of a playoff role.

