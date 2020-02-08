Timberwolves, Evan Turner reportedly discussing buyout

From the “a picture is worth a thousand words” file, if you want to understand just how much Minnesota overhauled its roster at the deadline, look at this photo from the introductory press conference.

That’s a lot of new players pic.twitter.com/ZqnnIeYKeF — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 7, 2020

Evan Turner is not in that photo because he sees the writing on the wall. Turner was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of a massive four-team deal that brought the Hawks Clint Capela, and now he and the Timberwolves are talking buyout, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Evan Turner did not attend Wolves press conference today. Both sides discussing a buyout. Wolves are going young. The vet Turner would like to play for a contender, so the options are being explored. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 7, 2020





Turner makes $18.6 million this year in the final year of his “summer of ’16” contract Portland offered him, Minnesota likely would welcome the financial savings.

I've got Timberwolves $1,136,270 over the luxury-tax line. Hard to believe they'll pay tax for this team. Evan Turner could surrender $922,099 in a buyout, sign rest-of-season minimum contract elsewhere and break even. For Allen Crabbe, it's $802,269. But would team sign him? — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) February 6, 2020





Boston, one of Turner’s former teams, reportedly has some interest in a reunion. A number of playoff-bound teams should have interest in a solid veteran wing who can eat up minutes down the stretch of the season, allowing their starters/stars to get some rest. Turner will get picked up, but don’t expect much of a playoff role.