Timberwolves continue to discuss potential Ben Simmons deal with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to take trade calls on their three-time All-Star point guard, Ben Simmons, but they still want the right package for their embattled star. They do not want to settle.

The team ultimately has its eyes set on Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard and it wants to pair him with Joel Embiid to continue the championship quest. However, as time goes on, the Sixers might have to move on to a Plan B when it comes to a potential Simmons deal.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Minnesota Timberwolves have been persistent in trying to acquire Simmons. However, Minnesota does not have the pieces Philadelphia wants or needs in a trade such as this one.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reports the Timberwolves are still talking to the Sixers about acquiring Simmons, but a third team would definitely need to be involved. Krawczynski reports Minnesota’s recently acquired Patrick Beverley could be a factor in the deal:

Per Krawczynski:

Beverley’s status as a veteran with playoff experience may also make him a little easier to include in a possible trade offer for Ben Simmons. While certainly not anything close to a headliner, Beverley’s defensive chops and ability to hit open 3s would help Philadelphia a lot more than any combination of Culver and/or Hernangomez. The Wolves have continued to have discussions with the Sixers on Simmons, sources said, but the lack of win-now assets they could provide the Sixers in their pursuit of a championship has been a hindrance. A third team would almost assuredly have to be brought in to get more immediate impact assets to the Sixers, and that is a complicated endeavor.

The Sixers will undoubtedly remain patient on the Simmons trade front, but if Minnesota is willing to get a third team involved, then a trade could come sooner rather than later. Philadelphia will need somebody like Lillard in order to truly contend in the Eastern Conference for as helpful as Beverley is, he is not going to be a difference-maker.

