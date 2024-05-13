Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wasn’t disappointed in lack of Jamal Murray suspension

There was ample national discussion between Games 2 and 3 of the Western Conference semifinals about whether Denver guard Jamal Murray should be suspended for tossing a heating pad onto the floor in the middle of play, seemingly out of frustration with the officiating.

The Nuggets guard, of course, was allowed to play. His punishment was a $100,000 fine. And Murray used his availability to Denver’s maximum advantage in Game 3 on Friday, powering the Nuggets to their first win of the series behind his sensational play.

Not among the incensed at Murray’s lack of suspension was Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. Finch called Murray’s actions “inexcusable” and “dangerous” immediately after Game 2, but noted he never thought the NBA would suspend the guard.

“I thought they would throw a heavy fine. There hasn’t really been much precedent for suspending people, certainly in the playoffs, unless it’s a repeat offense,” Finch said. “Whether it is or it isn’t a suspendable thing doesn’t matter now. To me, I’m not saying it was the right thing, I just never expected the league to suspend him, so I wasn’t disappointed with the decision.”

Alexander-Walker talks tech

Nickeil Alexander-Walker lost his cool in a way he rarely does in the fourth quarter of Game 3. The guard went to the deck after bumping shoulders with Denver’s Nikola Jokic off a screen. After he returned to his feet, Alexander-Walker immediately got into the face of official Tony Brothers and received a technical foul.

Alexander-Walker then went over to the bench and punched a chair before briefly heading back to the locker room.

“I was more just upset because I’m fighting my (butt) off. I’m not one that’s going to flop and fake. For me, I was just trying to fight through screens. I felt like because I’m into my guy, last minute he’s trying to slide over to get a clean hit. I feel like my initial routes are to avoid the screen,” Alexander-Walker said. “So, every time I keep getting clipped trying to get around, I had hurt my shoulder a few possessions before that. I tried to fight it off. Then again it happened. I’m not trying to get injured. So, now at a certain point, I know Jokic is by no means a dangerous player. I’m just trying to talk to the refs, like can you please look out for it. I just got heated in the moment, getting hurt, trying to play hard. Should’ve had a better conversation.”

Fans rewarded

Wolves fans Jesse George and JC Stroebel have been hammering out “Naz Reid” tattoos for $20 — a promotion Stroebel started via social media — all week at Beloved Studios in Roseville.

A reward came Sunday in the form of courtside tickets that the team set up for the duo at Target Center.

The two were shown on the video board on Sunday during a first-quarter timeout.

Related Articles