Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to have knee surgery Wednesday

Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves grabs in leg in pain after a collision with Mike Conley #10 during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will have surgery to repair his injured knee on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if Finch will be on the bench when the Timberwolves open the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, May 4. The Nuggets advanced after eliminating the L.A. Lakers Monday night. As part of the rehab process, Finch's right leg will have to be immobilized in brace. If arrangements can't be made for him to be on the sideline, he'll have to communicate with his bench from the locker room.

Finch tore his patellar tendon in his right knee in a collision Sunday night when the Wolves eliminated the Phoenix Suns. It happened late in regulation. Mike Conley Jr. was bringing the ball up the floor when get got nudged by Suns' guard Devin Booker. Conley's momentum took him into Finch, who was standing between the Timberwolves' bench and the scorer's table.

He took the contact, then went immediately to the ground and grabbed his right knee. After a few minutes, he left the floor with the help of team trainers and went straight to the locker room, where was evaluated while watching the rest of the game from the locker room. As soon as the Timberwolves and Suns players were done exchanging pleasantries, players went straight back to the locker room to check on their head coach.

If Finch can't be on the bench, it will be lead assistant Micah Nori in his place. Nori took over bench duties for the final minutes of Game 4 at Phoenix.

Finch led the Timberwolves to a 56-win regular season, the franchise's best in 20 years, and finished third in NBA Coach of the Year voting that was announced on Sunday.