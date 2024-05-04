Timberwolves coach Chris Finch addresses media, will be on bench for start of Denver series

DENVER — Not only was Timberwolves coach Chris Finch in Denver for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, but he even did his first media availability of the week ahead of the contest.

Denver’s media setup includes a risen up table that requires two stairs to climb to get to.

So Finch — armed with his straight-leg brace stemming from the surgery Wednesday to repair his torn patellar tendon — climbed on up and sat down.

“That was easy,” he joked.

He said he feels good, all things considered. The coach also said his goal was to be in Denver for the start of the series all along. But he knew that wasn’t a guarantee.

“I was wide open on everything. They told me that they really wanted me to just rest. I’ve been trying to do that,” Finch said. “But I also wanted to be here, and if I could be here in any capacity, that was the most important thing for me. Just was literally going to take it day by day and see how I felt.”

He will start the series on the bench, though he noted the “game interaction” will largely fall on the shoulders of assistant coach Micah Nori.

“I’m not in a position to be able to get up, call timeouts, interact with the players and all that stuff,” Finch said. “But being right there with the coaches and with the players in the huddles, all that stuff will be the same.”

And it’s not unusual for Finch and Nori to be in constant communication throughout a contest, anyway.

“He has the pleasure of sitting next to me for the whole game now,” Finch quipped.