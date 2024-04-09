Timberwolves clear Karl-Anthony Towns for full-contact activity

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates after a 3-point shot scored by forward Leonard Miller (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have cleared All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns for full-contact, five-on-five basketball activities in anticipation of his return, the club announced Tuesday.

Towns had surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee four weeks ago. Entering their game against Washington on Tuesday, the Timberwolves were 11-5 since he was sidelined, with Naz Reid enjoying a productive stretch in his place.

After playing the Wizards, the Wolves have three regular-season games left. Having secured a top-three seed in the Western Conference, their first game in the first round of the playoffs won't be until April 20 or 21.

Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He's shooting a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA