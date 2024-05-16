How the Timberwolves can change momentum and win Game 6

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a trio of games, beginning with PWHL Minnesota coming back from the brink of elimination to win its second straight playoff game against Toronto. After another shutout from Maddie Rooney, this one in a 1-0 double overtime win at Xcel Energy Center, the series is headed back to Toronto for a winner-takes-all Game 5. Plus a good draw for Minnesota United and another silent night for the Twins bats after three weeks of thunder.

8:00: Star Tribune Wolves reporter Chris Hine joins Rand ahead of Thursday's huge Game 6 at Target Center. Can the Wolves reverse momentum and even their series with Denver, or will they be sent into the offseason after a fourth consecutive defeat? What story lines will tell us which version of the Wolves we will see?

35:00: Who will be the QBs when the Vikings face the Falcons in December?

