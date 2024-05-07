Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is NBA Defensive Player of the Year

One day after his team stifled defending champion Denver without him, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on Tuesday won a record-tying fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

It ties him with fellow centers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace for the most DPOY awards won by a NBA player.

Gobert won his in 2017, 2018, 2021 and now 2024. Now 31, he's also a four-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-Defensive first-team player.

He beat out San Antonio's rookie sensation and fellow French star Victor Wembanyama, among others, in media voting.

Gobert is the second Timberwolves player to win one of the NBA's major postseason awards. He joins forward Naz Reid, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the first time two weeks ago.

The Wolves on Monday beat defending NBA champion Denver 106-80 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series without Gobert, who was back in Minnesota for the birth of his first child, a boy.

Without him anchoring the NBA's top-ranked defense, the Wolves stifled the Nuggets all night long. Wolves stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns outscored the entire Nuggets team 36-35 by halftime and led by as many as 32 points, the biggest lead in the franchise's playoff history.

The Nuggets' 80 points were their fewest scored in the regular season or playoffs. It was the second time consecutively the Wolves held Denver under 100 points and the fourth time this year in the regular season and playoffs.

Even without Gobert's presence, Wolves coach Chris Finch credited Gobert for his team's defensive relentlessness.

"Rudy has driven the defensive culture here," Finch said after the Wolves took a 2-0 series lead on Monday. "I think it's a testament to his impact, his presence and what he has infused into the team. How important defense is and how great we can be when we play it."

The Wolves in July 2022 traded five players, four future first-round draft picks and a pick swap to Utah for the All-Star center. It was criticized widely in 2023, when injuries and unfamiliarity sidetracked a season that ended with a five-game, first-round loss to Denver. It has been praised, obviously, in 2024, when Gobert transformed the Wolves defense into the top-rated one and a 56-victory season.