Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert fined $75,000 for making "money sign"

DENVER – Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for making a "money sign" during the Wolves' loss to Denver in Sunday night's playoff game at Target Center.

It's the second time this season he's been fined for the gesture in games involving referee Scott Foster. The previous fine was $100,000.

The Nuggets play host to the Wolves tonight at Ball Arena with the best-of-seven Western Conference playoff semifinal series tied 2-2.

The NBA release said Gobert made an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials."

Gobert rubbed his fingers together after getting called for a foul by Foster with 4:10 to play in the 115-107 loss. Gobert grabbed a rebound, but he was called for an offensive foul by Foster — after getting called for another offensive foul by Foster on the Wolves' previous possession.

Gobert briefly protested before walking down the court. As he walked, he very quickly rubbed his thumbs on his fingers while shaking his head — a gesture caught by TNT's cameras.

It didn't appear as though the referees spotted the gesture, unlike on March 8 in Cleveland. There, after he was whistled for his sixth foul by Foster, he made the same gesture, but he was spotted by referee Natalie Sago and called for a technical foul, giving the Cavaliers a free throw in a game the Wolves lost 113-104 in overtime.

After that game, Gobert told reporters that he believed gambling was having an impact on the outcome of games, adding: "I'll bite the bullet again. I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

He was fined $100,000 the next day.