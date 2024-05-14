Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert again fined for flashing the ‘money’ symbol after foul call

DENVER — Rudy Gobert is racking up a hefty tab with the NBA league offices thanks to his repeated use of the same gesture.

Gobert was fined $75,000 on Tuesday for flashing the “money” symbol with his fingers in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Denver after the Timberwolves center was whistled for pushing Nuggets guard Jamal Murray under the hoop so Gobert could grab an offensive rebound.

The call was fairly straightforward, but it wasn’t the first time Gobert has flashed his frustration toward officiating. He received a $100,000 fine for making the same symbol during a Wolves loss in Cleveland in March.

That action resulted in a technical foul with 27 seconds to play, a critical mistake that led to Minnesota’s demise in that game. And the foul call that prompted Gobert’s gesture also appeared to be the correct whistle in that situation.

Officials didn’t see the gesture during Sunday’s game, though television cameras easily picked up on it.

Both games featured NBA referee Scott Foster on the crew.

After the loss in Cleveland, Gobert said his “money” gesture, which insinuates officials are paid off, is “the truth.” He then went off on sports gambling.

“I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger,” Gobert said, “but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

Murray also appeared to flash the money sign in Game 2 of this playoff series, the same game in which he threw a heat pack onto the floor during play. He was fined $100,000 total for all of that — the max fine the NBA can levy for conduct detrimental to the league under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

PR Award

The Timberwolves’ communications staff was named the winner of the 2023-24 Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award by the Professional Basketball Writers Association on Monday.

The award is given annually to the communications department that “best exemplifies standards of professionalism and excellence.”

Patrick Rees, Sara Perez, Aaron Freeman and Derek Ahrnsbrak were all highlighted, along with Wolves coach Chris Finch, for their ability to “consistently foster an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation with both local and national journalists who cover the league.”

Conference finals dates

Oklahoma City’s win over Dallas in Game 4 in the other Western Conference semifinal series means that series will go at least six games, which secures the following dates for the Western Conference Finals, though the teams and locations are still to be determined.

Game 1: May 22

Game 2: May 24

Game 3: May 26

Game 4: May 28

Game 5: May 30

Game 6: June 1

Game 7: June 3

Related Articles