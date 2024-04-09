Timberwolves can't afford any kind of letdown vs. depleted Wizards

vs. Washington Wizards, Target Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: The Wizards (15-64) have the second-worst record in the NBA, two games better than Detroit. The Wolves are tied for the Western Conference lead with four games remaining in the regular season.

Watch him: Wolves G Anthony Edwards figures to gain a spot on the All-NBA teams when the season ends. He is averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists and has missed only three games.

Injuries: For Washington, Marvin Bagley III (knee), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist), Landry Shamet (calf) and Tyus Jones (back) are out. For the Wolves, C Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus surgery) is out.

Forecast: The Timberwolves have a game Wednesday in Denver that has major playoff seeding implications. They are likely hoping they don't have to expend maximum injury to dispatch the Wizards, who have lost six of their past seven games.

. . .

