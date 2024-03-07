Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly out indefinitely with torn meniscus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. There is no timeline for Towns' recovery and he will be out indefinitely.

Towns, 28, has been a huge part of Minnesota's success this season. He's averaged 22.1 points with 8.4 rebounds in 60 games, starting every single one. He's missed just two games this season up to this point.

The Timberwolves currently have a 43-19 record and are tied for first place in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are close behind, nipping on their heels.

With 20 games left, it would take a considerable downward slide for the Wolves to find themselves completely out of playoff contention. There's a 10-game buffer between them and the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently in the last spot of the play-in with a 34-30 record.

While the Timberwolves may be able to keep their head above water through the rest of the regular season, the playoffs are a whole different animal. If Towns is absent through the playoffs, Minnesota may struggle to make the deep run it's hoping for.