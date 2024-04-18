Timbers give Unipiper second shot at national anthem after wobbly performance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers are giving the Unipiper a second chance to perform the pregame national anthem after the beloved unicycling bagpipe player was disappointed with his trumpet performance on April 13.

The crowd at Providence Park cheered wildly for the Unipiper’s fittingly imperfect performance, which included his signature unicycle and Darth Vader helmet. However, Brian Kidd, the local man behind the Star Wars helmet, expressed that he felt embarrassed about the moment on social media.

“This one is dedicated to everyone who has messed up before (so all of us?),” Kidd wrote, sharing video of the performance to social media on April 16. “Maybe you will find some inspiration from it … I do appreciate everyone’s comments and support. I am already feeling better about the whole experience. See y’all next time!”

Portland Timbers spokesperson Jill Farley said that the Unipiper’s social media post inspired the Timbers organization to give him a do-over. The team shared a message about the opportunity to its big screen.

The Timbers asked the Unipiper for a redo after he was unhappy with his national anthem performance on April 13, 2024. (Portland Timbers)

“Hey Unipiper, how about we run it back for wheel?” the Timbers joked on their stadium signage.

Kidd accepted the offer and will return to Providence Park for a second performance on May 15.

“If at first you don’t succeed,” he responded. “[Rose City til’ I die].”

