Timbers rally from three-goal deficit, earn 3-3 draw with Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Defender Eric Miller scored his first career goal late in the second half and the Portland Timbers rallied from a three-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Portland (2-3-2) ended a three-match losing streak in the midst of playing five of six on the road.

Sporting KC (2-1-4) grabbed the lead in the 13th minute when Willy Agada drilled a left-footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner of the net for his second goal of the season.

Sporting KC took a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute. Defender Dany Rosero found the net for the second time this season, banging in a header from close range with an assist from Memo Rodríguez off a corner kick.

Agada made it 3-0 at halftime, using a headed pass from Robert Voloder off a set piece in the third minute of stoppage time to drill a right-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner.

Portland rallied to pull within a goal in a two-minute span of the second half.

Evander got the Timbers on the scoreboard via a penalty kick in the 64th minute. Felipe Mora followed with his second goal this season — in the 66th — with an assist from Jonathan Rodríguez. Mora set up Evander’s third goal of the campaign when he drew a foul on Sporting KC’s Tim Leibold. Evander’s PK came three minutes after Agada missed a PK wide left for Sporting KC that could have made it 4-0.

Miller, with his seventh different club since joining the league in 2014, pulled the Timbers even when he scored off a rebound with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the net in the 81st minute.

Tim Melia finished with five saves for Sporting KC, which has outscored its opponents 11-1 in the first half at home.

Maxime Crépeau saved three shots for the Timbers, who have surrendered the first goal in five straight contests.

Sporting KC missed a chance to move into a second-place tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Western Conference. The club has trailed in just 17 of 630 minutes this season.

Diego Chara, who has been with the Timbers in all 14 of their seasons, made his 374th appearance. He needs three more to pass the league record with one club, set by the San Jose Earthquakes’ Chris Wondolowski.

Sporting KC will host Inter Miami on Saturday in the second of a three-match homestand. Portland returns home to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

