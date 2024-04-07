Timber Rattlers win first game of season, avenge Opening Day loss

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After recording just one hit in a 2-1 loss on Opening Day, the Timber Rattlers responded with 11 hits in game two of the season en route to a 6-3 win at home. Wisconsin scored two runs in the second inning and followed it up with four runs in the fifth to grab its first victory of the year.

Timber Rattlers muster just one hit, fall 2-1 on Opening Day

Check out the full highlights in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.