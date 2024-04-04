Timber Rattlers set to play season opener despite snow

(WFRV) – Despite the snow fall in our area the last few days, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are still on schedule to play its season opener at Fox Cities Stadium on Friday, April 5 (6:40 p.m.).

“Actually really optimistic. We have Midwest Turf Solutions coming in [Thursday]. They’re going to clear the entire playing field of snow. We’ll be good to go by the end of the day [Thursday]. Friday’s weather looks pretty good right now”, Timber Rattlers President/CEO Rob Zerjav expressed. “Unless we get some more weather, which I don’t think is forecasted, I think we’re going to be good to go.

The organization had its full-time staff shoveling out snow to clear out the stands for the fans that walk through the doors on opening day. It’s not the first time this has happened as Zerjav recalled.

“This is our second time and it’s Midwest Turf’s second time as well. In 2019, I think, we had 24 inches of snow and it was the first time they had ever cleared the field. They did an amazing job. I think they’re excited to come back and they said that they learned a lot from the last go around. So, I think we’re going to be in real good shape”, Zerjav added.

Fox Cities Stadium was named the ‘2023 Ballpark of the Year’ by Ballpark Digest after the organization went through a renovation to the stadium that was targeted around $10 million. Zerjav was named the 2023 Minor League Executive of the Year award after being a big driver in the new renovations that included a full-field concourse, new seating atop the left field wall, a slide to honor the Milwaukee Brewers slide at American Family Field, and a new home clubhouse of over 22,000 square feet.

This year’s Timber Rattlers team will include six of the Brewers’ top 30 prospects that includes: Luis Lara (#9), Mike Boeve (#15), Luke Adams (#16), Dylan O’Rae (#21), Jadher Areinamo (#23), and Patricio Aquino (#29). The team will be led by new manager Victor Estevez.

