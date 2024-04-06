Timber Rattlers muster just on hit, fall 2-1 on Opening Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Boasting six of the top 30 Brewers prospects, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Milwaukee’s High-A affiliate, entered the 2024 season with high expectations. But on Opening Night, the T-Rats registered just one hit in a 2-1 loss to the Peoria Chiefs.

Under the tutelage of first-year Wisconsin manager Victor Estevez, the Timber Rattlers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a slew of walks. But following the opening frame, the T-rats committed two errors that drove in a pair of Chiefs runs in the third inning to fall behind, only to stay behind thanks to elite Peoria pitching.

Wisconsin returns to action tomorrow for game two of the series against the Chiefs.

