Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: LIVE updates, results, full coverage

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora are scheduled to fight for Tszyu’s WBO 154-pound belt and the vacant WBC title on a deep card Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also on the show:

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, junior welterweights (for Romero’s WBA title) (PPV)

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, middleweights (for Lara’s WBA title) (PPV)

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, flyweights (for Martinez’s WBC title) (PPV)

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, middleweights

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (main event later in the show).

Boxing Junkie will post results, as well as a brief summary, immediately after the featured fights end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – detailed fight stories, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

