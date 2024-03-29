Advertisement

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: LIVE updates, results, full coverage

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora are scheduled to fight for Tszyu’s WBO 154-pound belt and the vacant WBC title on a deep card Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also on the show:

  • Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, junior welterweights (for Romero’s WBA title) (PPV)

  • Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, middleweights (for Lara’s WBA title) (PPV)

  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, flyweights (for Martinez’s WBC title) (PPV)

  • Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, middleweights

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (main event later in the show).

Boxing Junkie will post results, as well as a brief summary, immediately after the featured fights end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – detailed fight stories, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

