Tim Tebow's advice for UF football QB Max Brown 'Embrace the Moment'

Former Florida football quarterback Tim Tebow always considered the matchup with Florida State as his favorite rivalry.

Tebow went 4-0 as starting quarterback for the Florida Gators against the Seminoles, including his final game at The Swamp, when he led Florida to a 37-10 win in 2009.

"Growing up we would watch the game and if we won, ask my parents, it was arguably maybe the best day of the year," Tebow said. "And if we lost it was mortifying."

Seniors honored: Here are the 18 players Florida football will honor for Senior Night before No. 5 FSU

Max opportunity: What to know about Florida football QB Max Brown as he enters first start against FSU

Tebow will return to The Swamp on Saturday night to be honored for his College Football Hall of Fame Induction during the Florida-FSU matchup (ESPN, 7 p.m.).

Tebow said he hasn't been asked yet to speak to the team pregame, but offered some advice for Max Brown, who will make his first career start on a big stage against the No. 5 Seminoles.

"Embrace the moment," Tebow said. "And what I mean by that is don't shy away from it. When you have opportunities let it rip, be aggressive, don't be afraid to tell Coach Napier and the other coaches what you are comfortable with and if that's the zone read, let it rip. Do things early that you feel comfortable with."

Tebow, now an SEC Network football analyst, said the atmosphere of The Swamp at night could factor into the game as well. Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will make just his second career start and first start since 2020 in place of the injured Jordan Travis.

"The crowd has to factor into the game, somehow, some way, they gotta factor in it," Tebow said. "I hope that place is so loud and rocking, you know, it's a rivalry game, with an undefeated team. That's a lot of pressure."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Tim Tebow shares thoughts on Florida football QB Max Brown