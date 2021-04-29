Tim Tebow works out for Jacksonville Jaguars as tight end, per reports

The Jacksonville Jaguars will, in all likelihood, be selecting their quarterback of the future in Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

But could they be in the market for another national championship-winning quarterback — at a different position?

NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday afternoon that Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. ESPN reported the former Heisman Trophy winner was the one who reached out to the team and requested the tryout.

No decision has been made, per the reports.

The mutual interest makes sense. First-year head coach Urban Meyer, coaching for the first time at the professional level, and Tebow won two national titles as a coach-quarterback duo at the University of Florida in 2006, when Tebow was a backup, and in 2008, when he was the starter.

Tebow also grew up in Jacksonville.

Tim Tebow (11) after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tebow hasn't played a professional football game since 2012 when he was with the New York Jets, although he spent time on the rosters of the New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015).

The Denver Broncos selected Tebow with the 25th overall pick of the 2010 draft and he spent two seasons there, including a run to the AFC divisional round in the playoffs his second year.

In recent years, Tebow tried his hand at professional baseball, signing a contract with the New York Mets as an outfielder in 2017. He advanced to the Class AAA level in 2019 but never made the majors, despite being invited to spring training every year.

He retired from baseball in February.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Tebow works out for Jacksonville Jaguars as tight end