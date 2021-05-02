A football reunion could be coming. Even if it doesn’t, they’ll be able to get together whenever they want.

Via JaxDailyRecord.com, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer bought a house in Jacksonville that makes Meyer and potential Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow neighbors. Indeed, Meyer’s $2.15 million home at is just down the street from Tebow’s place, which he bought in 2019 for $2.99 million.

The home purchased by Meyer at one point was owned by former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard.

Tebow presumably will never be a Jaguars quarterback, but it would be foolish to presume the now-retired baseball player won’t get a chance to be a Jaguars tight end, if he wants to do it. He’ll sell a ton of No. 15 jerseys (once they trade Gardner Minshew II), and Tebow will generate even more interest and buzz for a team that is trying to do as much of that as it can.

Tebow also will be a natural leader, a guy who creates an example of hard work, discipline, etc. Plus, it won’t hurt Meyer to have an extra set of eyes and ears in the locker room — even though it will be obvious to the other players that anything said and done in the presence of Tebow necessarily will have been done in the presence of Meyer.

With 90 roster spots to burn, why not give Tebow a chance? With 53 roster spots and plenty of practice-squad positions (along with the opportunity to call up two guys per week), why not give him a job?

Yes, it’s a sport. But it’s fundamentally a business (as the Mets realized), one that is premised on separating customers from their money, time, and attention. Having a local hero on the team won’t hurt the effort, and it definitely could help.

Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer become neighbors originally appeared on Pro Football Talk