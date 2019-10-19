Tim Tebow thinks that Alabama — yes, Alabama — is being ‘overlooked’

Is it actually possible to be “overlooked” as the top-ranked team in the country with a perfect 6-0 record? (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has created a football dynasty at Alabama unlike anything the college football world has ever seen before, and this year is no different.

The Crimson Tide are currently ranked No. 1 in the country and are off to a perfect 6-0 start — having won each game by an average of 39 points. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has put up incredible numbers already, too, making him a top Heisman Trophy candidate yet again.

Without a doubt, Alabama has made an extremely strong case as the best team in college football.

Yet SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow thinks that the Crimson Tide are being overlooked.

“I think they’re being overlooked because of the championship game last year,” Tebow said, via USA Today. “I think they’re being overlooked because of the hype they’ve had for the last 10 years. I think they’re being overlooked because they expected so much from Tua [Tagovailoa].”

Sure, Alabama did lose the national championship game last year. But it’s kind of hard to be “overlooked” as a program with five titles over the past decade — especially when that program appears to be on its way to earning yet another College Football Playoff berth, right?

While Tebow’s take may seem ridiculous given how good Alabama has looked, attention in the SEC has certainly been elsewhere so far this season. Both No. 2 LSU and No. 9 Florida have stolen the show in recent weeks, which cumulated with the Tigers’ dominant win against the Gators in Baton Rouge last week. No. 10 Georgia just fell to South Carolina in double overtime last week, too, just two weeks after beating No. 8 Notre Dame. The Big Ten has drawn plenty of eyes, too, after dominant starts from No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 7 Penn State.

So even though they’re off to a perfect start, it’s possible that the Crimson Tide have slipped under some people’s radars given the rest of the college football landscape. It’s not likely, but it’s possible.

Tebow also believes Alabama’s wide receivers are one of the biggest reasons it’s being overlooked, too. Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle, Tebow said, are “one of the best receiving corps” he’s ever seen, and they’re not getting enough credit.

“I think there are other [receiving corps] up there that have been great,” Tebow said, via USA Today. “Miami’s had a few, Southern Cal’s had a few. But I think there’s a legit shot that four of those guys could be first-round draft picks. And they’re all gamebreakers.”

