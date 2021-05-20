Tim Tebow signs with Jaguars, will practice today

Tim Tebow is a Jaguar.

Tebow signed with the Jaguars today and will be with the team this morning for their voluntary offseason practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at Florida and a playoff-game-winning quarterback for the Broncos, Tebow will now try to restart his career as a tight end, a position he has never played.

Tebow was last on an NFL practice field in 2015, when he tried and failed to make the Eagles’ roster. Prior to that he was with the Patriots and also failed to make the roster.

A first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010, Tebow was in Denver for two years and then spent one year with the Jets. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2012.

