PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Tim Tebow signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and will be on the practice field as he tries the unlikely comeback.

The Heisman winner from Florida in 2007 signed a one-year deal and will attempt to make the AFC South team as a tight end. He is reunited with his college coach, Urban Meyer, who is in his first NFL season.

In case you were wondering, Tebow was the target of one NFL pass. That came in 2012 as a New York Jet and was incomplete. That was the last season he actually played in the NFL. He had tryouts with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots but did not stick as a quarterback.

Tebow, who will turn 34 in August, joins an unassuming group of tight ends in Jacksonville.

Per ESPN:

Tebow becomes the sixth tight end on the roster, joining Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell, Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis. Manhertz, who was signed in free agency, is a blocker who has 12 catches in 70 career games. O’Shaughnessy has 88 catches in six seasons with Kansas City and Jacksonville. Ellefson has one career catch and Davis played in eight games last season after the Jaguars selected him in the sixth round. Farrell was the team’s fifth-round pick this year.

He has been a minor league outfielder in the New York Mets’ organization and broadcaster for ESPN and the SEC Network since leaving football.

