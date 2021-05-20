Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Tim Tebow signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars, set to practice with team

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Tim Tebow is officially back in the NFL.

The 33-year-old former quarterback-turned-tight-end signed a one-year contract Thursday morning with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That means Tebow be on the practice field Thursday for the team's offseason program as the former Heisman Trophy winner tries to compete for a spot on the roster at tight end — a position he's never wholly played.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of the team," Tebow said in a statement posted by the Jaguars. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.

"I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

The signing, first reported by ESPN, reunites Tebow and Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, under whom the former star signal-caller led the Florida Gators to a national championship in 2008. He also won a title with the Gators in 2006 as a backup and won the Heisman in 2007.

Tebow has not taken a regular-season NFL snap since 2012, when he played sparingly for the New York Jets. After stints with the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, he turned his focus to baseball. But after spending several years in the New York Mets' minor league system, he retired from the sport in February.

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are getting back together, this time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are getting back together, this time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As the Jaguars look to build around former Clemson quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, tight end remains a spot at which the organization has devoted scant resources. Jacksonville selected 29-year-old Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell, another former Meyer pupil, in the fifth round of this year's draft. James O'Shaughnessy returns as the leading pass-catching option at the position after recording 28 receptions for 262 receiving yards last season.

“Obviously, when you start talking about a position he’s never played, or hasn’t played in a while, that’s pretty tough,” Meyer said earlier this month.

Contributing: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Tebow returns to NFL, signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

