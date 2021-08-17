Tim Tebow’s return to NFL ends after one preseason game with Jaguars

Photograph: Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Tim Tebow’s long and varied career in professional sports appears to be over after his release by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” the 34 year-old wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.”

Tebow started his career as a quarterback, where he had a wildly successful few years in college football at Florida. While his freewheeling style – he was capable of hurting teams through the air and on the ground – was perfect for college football, it was not as well suited for the professional game. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 but his last NFL regular-season game came for the New York Jets in 2012.

After spells on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, Tebow tried his hand at baseball, signing a minor league deal with the New York Mets in 2016. While many believed he was given the chance due to his celebrity rather than his baseball ability, he was reported to be popular with teammates. He played for the Mets Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse in 2019, but it was clear he did not have the skills to step up a level and never played in the major leagues.

After announcing his retirement from baseball in February, he returned to football in May – this time catching rather than throwing passes – as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, under his former coach at Florida, Urban Meyer. However, he struggled badly in his one preseason game for the Jaguars and it appears the closest he will get to a football field in the future will be as a part of his media career with ESPN.