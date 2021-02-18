Tim Tebow retires from baseball after four years with Mets

New York Mets Tim Tebow runs in from left field during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Marlins won 5-3. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Tim Tebow has called it a career ... in his second sport. Tebow surprisingly announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday, the New York Mets confirmed.

In a statement, Tebow thanked the organization, but said he's been "called in other directions."

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” said Tebow. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM"

Mets president Sandy Alderson said it was a pleasure to have Tebow in the organization. And called Tebow a "consummate professional." Alderson added Tebow "far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."

After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Tebow pursued a career in MLB. He signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in 2016, and attempted to work his way up through the team's farm system.

Though Tebow was promoted to Triple-A, he struggled to put up numbers as he moved up the ladder. Through 287 minor-league games, Tebow put up a .233/.299/.338 slash line with 18 home runs.

Tim Tebow was invited to spring training by Mets

The news comes as a surprise considering the Mets invited Tebow to take part in spring training Feb. 14. While Tebow stayed mum about his baseball future, Alderson announced in November that Tebow would return for the 2021 season.

