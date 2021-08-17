Tim Tebow released by Jaguars after attempted NFL comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tebow Time is over in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars released the quarterback-turned-tight end Tuesday morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves:

•CB DJ Daniel (waived)

•WR Josh Imatorbhebhe (waived/injured)

•WR Tim Jones (waived/injured)

•DT Daniel Ross (reserve/injured)

•TE Tim Tebow (waived) — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 17, 2021

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

He was signed by the Jags on May 20, less than a month after the organization selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead of coming in as a QB, where he played throughout his NFL career, Tebow joined the team as a tight end.

If the Jags' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns was any indicator, Tebow still had a long way to go in mastering the new position.

Tim Tebow (No. 85) "blocking" Part 2pic.twitter.com/SqXKcD8i24 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 16, 2021

First-year Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had previous success with Tebow. The two won a pair of NCAA championships together while at the University of Florida.

Tebow's NFL career was much rockier. He was selected 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He started three games his rookie year before leading Denver to the playoffs in his second season, where he threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas on the first snap of overtime in the wild card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Peyton Manning coming to town, the Broncos sent Tebow to the New York Jets in 2012. Tebow attempted just eight passes in what turned out to be his latest NFL season. He got a shot with the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, but he was released prior to the regular season with both teams.

Tebow then went from the football field to the outfield. He had a four-year minor league baseball career from 2016 to 2019, reaching as high as Triple-A in the New York Mets organization.

While his release from the Jags could mark the end of his NFL career, you can always count on him to stay close to the spotlight.