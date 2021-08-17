Tim Tebow released by Jacksonville Jaguars, ending former QB's NFL comeback bid as TE

Tim Tebow's circuitous professional sports odyssey may have finally reached its conclusion.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Tebow, who was trying to make the team as a tight end, in their first round of roster cuts Tuesday morning. All teams must pare down from 90 players to 85 by 4 p.m. ET.

"Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good," Tebow tweeted Tuesday.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…"

Jacksonville's decision to part with Tebow this early indicates he's unlikely to land on the team's practice squad once the roster is whittled down to the final 53 players at the end of the month.

Tebow, who starred for new Jags coach Urban Meyer while at the University of Florida – the duo helped bring the Gators two national championships, while Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy – has not taken a regular-season snap in the NFL since 2012, when he was a backup quarterback for the New York Jets.

Tebow had limited reps during Jacksonville's 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night and looked like a man out of position while trying to throw a block, a fundamental duty of his new position. He finished the night with one target and no receptions.

A first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010 as a quarterback, Tebow led Denver to an improbable AFC West title in 2011 and an upset of the reigning AFC champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round with his 80-yard TD pass to Demaryius Thomas in overtime.

But the Broncos signed free agent Peyton Manning the following offseason and traded Tebow to the Jets, for whom he played sparingly.

Tebow, who turned 34 on Saturday, spent several years in the New York Mets' minor league system after failing to catch on with the New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015).

