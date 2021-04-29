Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

If you’re a Jacksonville Jaguars fan who wanted to draft Tim Tebow years ago, your wish might finally be coming true.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former first-round pick, Tebow recently worked out for the Jaguars, but as a tight end instead of at quarterback, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tebow hasn’t played an NFL game since 2012, and has been in the New York Mets’ minor league system as a baseball player since.

The Jaguars are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but it looks like they’re at least entertaining the notion of bringing Tebow back to pro football to play for his old college coach, Urban Meyer.