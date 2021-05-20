Tim Tebow officially signs contract to join Jags

Tim Tebow is officially a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars – at least for the moment. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former first round pick signed a contract with the team and will join them as they are currently in Phase 2 of offseason workouts.

Tim Tebow signed his contract this morning with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. He will be on the field today for the team’s off-season program as he sets out to compete for a roster spot at tight end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

Tebow, 33, will now join his former college coach from his time with the Florida Gators in Urban Meyer, who has now jumped to the NFL. His signing comes after retiring from baseball after a stint where he reached Class AAA for the New York Mets. He initially began that journey in 2016 after trying out the NFL as a quarterback.

Tebow’s NFL career, on the other hand, started in 2010, as he was drafted by the Denver Broncos as a first round selection. In 2012 he was eventually traded to the New York Jets and also had stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles during the preseasons of 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Tebow, who has never played tight end in the NFL, joins the Jags as they could use a pass-catching threat at the position. During the offseason they signed Chris Manhertz and drafted Luke Farrell, both of whom are known as blockers. Last season, Farrell accumulated just five catches for 37 yards with Ohio State, while Manhertz had one more catch than him for 52 yards with the Carolina Panthers.

The other notable tight end on the Jags’ roster is James O’Shaughnessy, who re-signed with them this offseason. His return comes after hauling in 28 catches for 262 yards in 2020.