Tim Tebow, Michael Irvin will be regular guest hosts on ESPN's First Take, debating Stephen A. Smith

ESPN's popular debate talk show will have a new format, and will bring in guest hosts and former NFL players Michael Irvin and Tim Tebow to bookend the week's broadcasts.

The network announced a new format that is set to start Monday, in which former Dallas Cowboy receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Irvin will appear as a guest host on the show every Monday and former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tebow will appear on Fridays.

The Monday broadcast with Irvin will recap the previous day's NFL action, while the Friday broadcast with Tebow will look ahead to the weekend's slate of college football games.

Opposite the guest hosts will be First Take staples Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerum Rose.

“This new format will pair Smith with new voices and perspectives every day of the week who will challenge him on their specific area of expertise in a completely new way,” senior coordinating producer of First Take Antoine Lewis said in a statement.

Tim Tebow, who has often appeared on First Take as a guest, will return to the show as a regular guest host.

On the rest of the weekdays, the First Take broadcasts will feature guest hosts who are analysts and experts within ESPN's roster of talent.

This marks the show's latest attempt to find a long-term host since the departure of Skip Bayless in April 2016. It also signals a new era for the show, which saw former host Max Kellerman depart. Kellerman had been a host opposite Smith for five years, but his last episode was Wednesday.

Kellerman will now move on to an ESPN Radio show with Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams that makes its debut Sept. 7.

Irvin is also an analyst for NFL Network.

Tebow, 34, most recently tried to make a comeback to the NFL, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end under coach Urban Meyer, who worked closely with Tebow when they were together with the Florida Gators. The Jaguars released Tebow was cut by Jacksonville August 17.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Tebow, Michael Irvin to serve as guest hosts on ESPN's First Take